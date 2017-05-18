Margaret 'Peggy' Stanczyk of Santa Ba...

Margaret 'Peggy' Stanczyk of Santa Barbara, 1923-2017

Margaret "Peggy" Stanczyk slipped quietly away on the morning of May 13, 2017, to join her husband Stan in their next great adventure. Peggy, as everyone knew her, was born June 27, 1923, in San Luis Obispo to William J Black and Annie Arvilla Black.

