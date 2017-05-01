Man tackles burglar in SLO
A San Luis Obispo man chased after and tackled a burglar who broke into his home and stole belongings early Tuesday morning. The resident held down the burglar long enough for police to arrive and arrest the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
