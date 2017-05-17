Man gets 38 years to life for attack on SLO woman
An Atascadero man who attacked a 20-year-old woman outside her San Luis Obispo apartment in 2015 received a prison sentence of 38 years to life on Wednesday. Derrick Robert Moore, 27, pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary causing great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|33 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|38
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 13
|Tom
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 6
|Fearnot
|91
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC