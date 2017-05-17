Man gets 38 years to life for attack ...

Man gets 38 years to life for attack on SLO woman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cal Coast News

An Atascadero man who attacked a 20-year-old woman outside her San Luis Obispo apartment in 2015 received a prison sentence of 38 years to life on Wednesday. Derrick Robert Moore, 27, pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary causing great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... 33 min Frankie Rizzo 38
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 13 Tom 1
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 6 Fearnot 91
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
Avila Beach Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras May 3 Yaxpayer rip off 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC