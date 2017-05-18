Lee Fields & The Expressions Want to ...

Lee Fields & The Expressions Want to 'Make the World' Better w/ New Video

Lee Fields & The Expressions recently released Special Night on Big Crown Records and are proud to release the inspiring new video for milataristic funk anthem "Make The World". The video premiered at Paste this week along with a few thoughts from Lee on how the inspiration for the song and clip came to him in a dream.

