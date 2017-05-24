Landslide buries California's scenic ...

Landslide buries California's scenic highway near Big Sur

A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway, considered by some as one of the most scenic drives in the U.S., was buried in dirt and stones by a massive landslide, the California Department of Transportation said. On Saturday, more than a million tons of rock and dirt fell down the slope and onto the ocean about 8 miles north of San Luis Obispo.

