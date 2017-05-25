KERO Ch. 23 anchor Tim Calahan stops ...

KERO Ch. 23 anchor Tim Calahan stops by to chat with Richard

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

KERO Ch. 23 news anchor Tim Calahan gets to cover the good and the bad in Kern County, and he stopped by "The Richard Beene Show" on Thursday to talk about some of the best things about the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RV water Wed Ray Ray 1
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... May 23 Big Bob 3
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 21 pete 93
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... May 19 DaveinMass 39
SLO has a new Judge Coates May 18 TBS 1
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC