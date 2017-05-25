JupyterLab: The evolution of the Jupyter web interface

To learn more about JupyterLab and how to bring interactive computation into your workflow, check out JupyterCon in New York, August 22-25, 2017 . Best price ends May 25. Brian Granger is an associate professor of physics at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he also teaches in the university's undergraduate data science program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Reilly Radar.