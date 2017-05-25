JupyterLab: The evolution of the Jupy...

JupyterLab: The evolution of the Jupyter web interface

To learn more about JupyterLab and how to bring interactive computation into your workflow, check out JupyterCon in New York, August 22-25, 2017 . Best price ends May 25. Brian Granger is an associate professor of physics at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he also teaches in the university's undergraduate data science program.

