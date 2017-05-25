JupyterLab: The evolution of the Jupyter web interface
To learn more about JupyterLab and how to bring interactive computation into your workflow, check out JupyterCon in New York, August 22-25, 2017 . Best price ends May 25. Brian Granger is an associate professor of physics at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he also teaches in the university's undergraduate data science program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Reilly Radar.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RV water
|Wed
|Ray Ray
|1
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 23
|Big Bob
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 21
|pete
|93
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC