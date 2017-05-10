Jersey Shore man, 29, dies in Califor...

Jersey Shore man, 29, dies in California crash

The California Highway Patrol said the Manalapan man, whose identity was not disclosed, was in one of three cars involved in a crash on Route 46 in Shandon, California, which is located 50 miles east of San Luis Obispo. The man's Honda Civic crossed the median from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes and into the path of a 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 66-year-old California woman that broadsided the Civic.

