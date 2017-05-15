Investor Ideas Talks to IT Asset Partners (ITAP) CEO Eric Lundgren about Hybrid Recycling
May 17, 2017 Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including renewable energy and cleantech interviews Eric Lundgren, known for innovating and leading a movement towards Hybrid Recycling. Hybrid recycling is a process by which working parts of broken electronics are reused to make something new and useful.
