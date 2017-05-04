Homeless outreach workers give heroin...

Homeless outreach workers give heroin addicts a train ticket to hope

From left to right, Shaneta Williams with Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Matthew Tenchavez, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Daniel Harty, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Hector Pereido Homeless heroin users Zach Arenson and girlfriend Gina McClintock said they were finally ready to change their lives when the HOPE team approached them Tuesday and asked if they wanted to get help. “When you're using and you're out in the streets, a lot of people kind of write you off because of the lifestyle you're living,” Arenson said Wednesday as he and McClintock waited at the Van Nuys Amtrak Metrolink station.

