Highest Honors commends students with 4.0 and higher grade-point average
They'll attend the University of California, Berkeley; UCLA; California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo; Solano College; and other schools, study subjects that include molecular biology and were recognized Thursday by the Fairfield-Suisun School District for earning a 4.0 grade-point average or higher. More than 100 students from Armjio, Fairfield and Rodriguez high schools and the Public Safety Academy gathered at Willow Hall at the Fairfield Civic Center for the Highest Honors awards ceremony.
