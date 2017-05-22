Governor Brown Appoints Tana L. Coate...

Governor Brown Appoints Tana L. Coates to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Tana L. Coates to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Coates, 58, of San Luis Obispo, has been a partner at Coates and Coates LLP since 2009.

