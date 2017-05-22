Governor Brown Appoints Tana L. Coates to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Tana L. Coates to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Coates, 58, of San Luis Obispo, has been a partner at Coates and Coates LLP since 2009.
