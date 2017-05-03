Get On The Bus Marks the 17th Year Un...

Get On The Bus Marks the 17th Year Uniting Children with Their Fathers in Prison

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The Center for Restorative Justice Works , will kick off the 17th anniversary of its flagship program Get On The Bus, reuniting hundreds of children with their incarcerated fathers to celebrate Father's Day 2017. Over 600 children and their caregivers will board 25 buses For Father's Day celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Avila Beach Music Thread 3 hr Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras 14 hr Yaxpayer rip off 1
San Luis Police Abuses Mon Johny 2
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Apr 18 Fearnot 89
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC