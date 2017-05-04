Gaviota Curves Project Continues
A project to re-align the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area will continue next week with motorists encountering a single lane of traffic on northbound US Highway 101 24/7 beginning Monday evening, May 8. This closure is necessary to perform construction on a new traffic lane. During the duration of this project, motorists on northbound US Highway 101 are unable to turn left onto Gaviota Beach Road to access Gaviota State Park and the Hollister Ranch or turn left onto northbound US Highway 101 from Gaviota Beach Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Police Abuses
|1 hr
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|23 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|Wed
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC