Gaviota Curves Project Continues

A project to re-align the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area will continue next week with motorists encountering a single lane of traffic on northbound US Highway 101 24/7 beginning Monday evening, May 8. This closure is necessary to perform construction on a new traffic lane. During the duration of this project, motorists on northbound US Highway 101 are unable to turn left onto Gaviota Beach Road to access Gaviota State Park and the Hollister Ranch or turn left onto northbound US Highway 101 from Gaviota Beach Road.

