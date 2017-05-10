Fundraiser Targets Type 1 Diabetes
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Hosts "Wine-ing for the Cure" Fundraiser May 21 event set at Greengate Ranch & Vineyard in SLO The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will host Wine-ing For the Cure, a Central Coast fundraiser to raise awareness and support research for those impacted by Type 1 diabetes. The event is May 21 at Greengate Ranch & Vineyard, San Luis Obispo.
