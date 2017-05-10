From roadside to rogue style

From roadside to rogue style

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

In 1925, the world's first motel was built in San Luis Obispo, California. The term referred to a type of hotel consisting of a single building of connected rooms that faced a parking lot, a common area, or a series of small cabins with common parking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ... 9 hr Tom 1
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) May 8 Terry805 95
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 6 Fearnot 91
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
Avila Beach Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras May 3 Yaxpayer rip off 1
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC