Flaming cocktail severely burned man at San Simeon bar, suit alleges

A Southern California man suffered second and third-degree burns after a bartender at San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill served him a flaming cocktail and told him to "just drink it," according to a lawsuit filed last month in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. In June 2015, Alex Du visited San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill, which is a restaurant located at the San Simeon Lodge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.