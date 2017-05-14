Five students take gold in CSU-wide r...

Five students take gold in CSU-wide research contest

For investigating such topics as the free jazz movement, math modeling to treat dry-eye disease and the anti-clogging properties of manta ray filters, five Cal State Fullerton students won first-place awards at the California State University Student Research Competition last month. The competition at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo featured the research of 243 undergrads and graduate students from the 23 California State University campuses.

