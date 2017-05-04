Contractors Recognized for Energy-Eff...

Contractors Recognized for Energy-Efficient Projects

Friday May 5 Read more: Noozhawk

Four local contractors are being recognized for their dedication, professionalism and service assisting Central Coast residents in making energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. This year's recipients of emPower Central Coast's second annual Contractor Recognition Awards are: Solarponics, CK Builders Inc., Halsell Builders, and NRG Heating & Air Conditioning.

