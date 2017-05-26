Community West Bank opening loan office in Paso Robles
The office, at 725 Creston Road, will open in June and will become Community West Bank's first Paso Robles Office. "Community West Bank continues to expand our business banking presence on California's Central Coast," said Martin Plourd, president and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|17 hr
|Fearnot
|96
|RV water
|May 24
|Ray Ray
|1
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 23
|Big Bob
|3
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|May 19
|DaveinMass
|39
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|May 18
|TBS
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC