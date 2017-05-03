California State University to Announce Largest-Ever Gift
Officials are set to announce a gift to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, that is described as the largest in Cal State history and among the largest ever in state public higher education. The donation by alumnus Bill Frost and his wife Linda will be announced Wednesday during a ceremony on campus attended by Cal State Chancellor Timothy White.
