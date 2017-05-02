Cal Poly San Luis Obispo receives $110 million, the largest private donation in CSU history
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received $110 million dollars - the largest private donation in the history of California State University - from William and Linda Frost, California State University alumni who have worked extensively with administrators for more than a decade "to transform science and mathematics education at Cal Poly," school officials announced Wednesday. Much of the donation will go toward a new multidisciplinary undergraduate research and technology center on campus.
