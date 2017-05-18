Cal Poly launches campaign to help students pronounce names of
California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo is preparing to open up its new 12-acre, $198 million student housing project in Fall 2018, but first they'll have to overcome a surprising obstacle: The students are probably going to have some trouble pronouncing the dorms' names. With the names of the buildings, Cal Poly is paying tribute to the Northern Chumash tribe, which settled along the Central Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|38
|SLO has a new Judge Coates
|8 hr
|TBS
|1
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 13
|Tom
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|May 6
|Fearnot
|91
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC