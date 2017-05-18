Cal Poly launches campaign to help st...

Cal Poly launches campaign to help students pronounce names of

21 min ago

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo is preparing to open up its new 12-acre, $198 million student housing project in Fall 2018, but first they'll have to overcome a surprising obstacle: The students are probably going to have some trouble pronouncing the dorms' names. With the names of the buildings, Cal Poly is paying tribute to the Northern Chumash tribe, which settled along the Central Coast.

