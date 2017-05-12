Big Sur: Active landslide keeping Highway 1 closed

While Caltrans officials say the reopening of Highway 1 on the southern end of Big Sur remains scheduled for mid-June, an active landslide closed access for residents last week at Mud Creek and the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce president is prepared for the roadway to remain closed much longer. After providing limited access through Mud Creek, about nine miles north of the Monterey County border, conditions deteriorated to the point Caltrans shut down Highway 1 to all vehicles until further notice May 4. Jim Shivers, a Caltrans spokesman, said it's amazing to be almost halfway through May and still have an active slide shutting down the road.

