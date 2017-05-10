Best of the worst

Best of the worst

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: New Times SLO

Morro Bay's nice and all, but the real jewel of the Americas is Whitefish, Mont.! Or Vail, Colo.! Or ? Oh God, anywhere but Morro Bay! At least that seems to be the implied sentiment of Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham , who's been applying for city manager jobs elsewhere anywhere. Back in December, Buckingham was among the five finalists for the position in Whitefish, a city of a little more than 6,000 alternately sweating or freezing citizens suffering through hot summers and subzero winters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08) Mon Terry805 95
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) May 6 Fearnot 91
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
Avila Beach Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras May 3 Yaxpayer rip off 1
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC