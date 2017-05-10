Best of the worst
Morro Bay's nice and all, but the real jewel of the Americas is Whitefish, Mont.! Or Vail, Colo.! Or ? Oh God, anywhere but Morro Bay! At least that seems to be the implied sentiment of Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham , who's been applying for city manager jobs elsewhere anywhere. Back in December, Buckingham was among the five finalists for the position in Whitefish, a city of a little more than 6,000 alternately sweating or freezing citizens suffering through hot summers and subzero winters.
