Animal Services Finds 42 Snakes Inside Arroyo Grande, CA, Self-Storage Unit

San Luis Obispo County, Calif., Animal Services officers found 42 ball pythons inside a self-storage unit on Wednesday at an unidentified facility in Arroyo Grande, Calif. Authorities responded to a report of an abandoned animal at the storage property on Grand Avenue when they discovered the snakes in stacked plastic containers inside the unit, according to sources.

