Amgen Tour of California Rides into Santa Barbara County

Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay. Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.