Alleged Cambria embezzler let out of jail to sell property
A San Luis Obispo judge granted a woman accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a Cambria construction business a temporary release from jail so that she can sell personal assets to repay her alleged victims. [ Tribune ] Elizabeth Edith Shaw, 69, is facing 12 counts of felony grand theft by embezzlement, as well as enhancements for theft of more than $500,000.
