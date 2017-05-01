Alleged Cambria embezzler let out of jail to sell property

A San Luis Obispo judge granted a woman accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a Cambria construction business a temporary release from jail so that she can sell personal assets to repay her alleged victims. [ Tribune ] Elizabeth Edith Shaw, 69, is facing 12 counts of felony grand theft by embezzlement, as well as enhancements for theft of more than $500,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.