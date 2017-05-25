A quick-hit guide to Memorial Day Wee...

A quick-hit guide to Memorial Day Weekend at the Central Coast

Thursday May 25 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Each Thursday, Richard Beene hosts the Cork Dorks, Jeremy West and Adam Montiel, to provide a preview of weekend events in San Luis Obispo County and the rest of the Central Coast. The Cork Dorks is a weekly show on San Luis Obispo-based radio the KRUSH 92.5, and Montiel and West host a weekday radio show on the same station called "The Liquid Lunch," which focuses on wine, food and spirits of the region.

