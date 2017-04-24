Why SLO does not have affordable housing
Even if, here in San Luis Obispo, we eliminate all regulatory constraints in the permitting process and new housing can be built more quickly: 1. We will never have affordable housing when our rate of job growth exceeds the growth in our housing supply . 2. We will never have affordable housing as long as Cal Poly enrollments keep increasing thereby driving up rents and the price of home purchases.
