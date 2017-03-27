Video shows thief snatching phone fro...

Video shows thief snatching phone from SLO pizzeria

Saturday Read more: Cal Coast News

A San Luis Obispo pizzeria is requesting help from the public in locating a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from behind the counter Wednesday night. Gino's Pizza, which is located at 1761 Monterey Street, is circulating surveillance footage on social media that appears to show a man stealing a phone.

