Video shows thief snatching phone from SLO pizzeria
A San Luis Obispo pizzeria is requesting help from the public in locating a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from behind the counter Wednesday night. Gino's Pizza, which is located at 1761 Monterey Street, is circulating surveillance footage on social media that appears to show a man stealing a phone.
