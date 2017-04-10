Up close and public: SLO artist captures shared moments in community spaces
What do you think of the SLO City Manager and Fire Chief's punishment for participating in the infamous "sexy firefighters" video? The following article was posted on April 12th, 2017, in the New Times - Volume 31, Issue 38 [ Submit a Story ] The right moment spent waiting, thinking, or reading at a coffee shop can feel like one's own private universe - but of course anyone could be watching. San Luis Obispo-based artist Julie Frankel is a self-proclaimed people watcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|14 hr
|lower 48 gone
|81
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Tue
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 9
|Steve VD
|2
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|Apr 6
|Teresa
|1
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|29
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC