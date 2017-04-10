Up close and public: SLO artist captu...

Up close and public: SLO artist captures shared moments in community spaces

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: New Times SLO

What do you think of the SLO City Manager and Fire Chief's punishment for participating in the infamous "sexy firefighters" video? The following article was posted on April 12th, 2017, in the New Times - Volume 31, Issue 38 [ Submit a Story ] The right moment spent waiting, thinking, or reading at a coffee shop can feel like one's own private universe - but of course anyone could be watching. San Luis Obispo-based artist Julie Frankel is a self-proclaimed people watcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 14 hr lower 48 gone 81
Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody Tue Truth Matters 1
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Apr 9 TattooedBaldBoy 39
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Apr 9 Steve VD 2
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson Apr 6 Teresa 1
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) Apr 6 meth recovery not... 29
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC