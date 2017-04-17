Two California Democratic Public Officials Comment on Top-Two
On April 12, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and State Senator Bill Monning , the Majority Leader, spoke at Cal Poly Students in San Luis Obispo. They were asked about the top-two system that has been in effect in California starting in January 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballot Access News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|2 hr
|Dr Opus
|1
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|18 hr
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|19 hr
|Willy
|3
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|10 lost
|86
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC