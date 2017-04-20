This city has the most heavily indebted homeowners in America
But San Luis Obispo, Calif., has the most over-leveraged mortgage borrowers in the country, according to a new study released Wednesday by personal-finance site WalletHub . To determine how over-leveraged the city's debtors were, WalletHub compared the median mortgage balance among residents with the median home value and median income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Tue
|wmcnatt
|8
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Mon
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC