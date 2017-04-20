This city has the most heavily indebt...

This city has the most heavily indebted homeowners in America

Read more: MarketWatch

But San Luis Obispo, Calif., has the most over-leveraged mortgage borrowers in the country, according to a new study released Wednesday by personal-finance site WalletHub . To determine how over-leveraged the city's debtors were, WalletHub compared the median mortgage balance among residents with the median home value and median income.

San Luis Obispo, CA

