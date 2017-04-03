Thief snatches video games from Cheap Thrills in SLO
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly stole video games from record store Cheap Thrills in downtown SLO. Around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, the suspect entered Cheap Thrills at 563 Higuera Street and stole several video games, according to SLOPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|Baldboytattoo
|37
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Sun
|Tina
|6
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 27
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Mar 26
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC