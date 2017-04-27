The Regrettes Bring Beach Punk to Velvet Jones
In the midst of the trendy bars, picturesque beach sunsets and Spanish architecture of Santa Barbara, punk rock still lives at Velvet Jones. Last Friday night, the L.A.-based upstarts known as The Regrettes rocked Santa Barbara with openers nucklehead and Pancho and The Wizards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Nexus.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|Fri
|public scandal
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Apr 21
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC