The Marine Mammal Center seeks volunteers for pupping season

Harbor seals arch their bodies up as a wave rolls up on their haul out at the beach at Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove in November. Moss Landing >> With seal pupping season kicking into gear, the Marine Mammal Center is looking for volunteer drivers to pick up and drive rescued animals from Moss Landing to its Sausalito hospital.

