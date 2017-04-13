The 4 best places to see wildflowers ...

The 4 best places to see wildflowers this Easter weekend at Carrizo Plain

Easter weekend may be the perfect time to visit the Carrizo Plain and see the super bloom of wildflowers so intense that it shows up on satellite imagery from space. The remote national monument about three hours northwest of L.A. is getting a lot of love this season from visitors who immerse themselves in the oceans of yellow and purple flowers that have sprung up after a wetter-than-usual winter.

