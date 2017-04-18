Taste of Wine: Pinot Pleasure: What's...

Taste of Wine: Pinot Pleasure: What's in your cooler?April 18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Coast News

Yes, it's another column romancing the virtues of the most exotic red wine of them all, Pinot Noir. If I asked for a count of Pinots in your cooler, how many would I see? My bet would be very few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 26 min guy slammed ster... 88
News SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct 22 hr Doolittle 2
SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases Sun James P 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Sun Willy 3
Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody Apr 11 Truth Matters 1
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Apr 9 TattooedBaldBoy 39
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC