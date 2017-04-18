Taste of Wine: Pinot Pleasure: What's in your cooler?April 18, 2017
Yes, it's another column romancing the virtues of the most exotic red wine of them all, Pinot Noir. If I asked for a count of Pinots in your cooler, how many would I see? My bet would be very few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|26 min
|guy slammed ster...
|88
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|22 hr
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Sun
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Sun
|Willy
|3
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC