SLO police use DNA to solve early 2016 robbery
A man who allegedly tried to rob a San Luis Obispo liquor in early 2016 with a toy gun was arrested at his Grover Beach home on Wednesday after a DNA match enabled investigators to identify him. On Jan. 9, 2016, officers responded to a robbery in progress at Laurel Lane Liquor located at 1291 Laurel Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|Apr 28
|public scandal
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Apr 21
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC