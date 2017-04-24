SLO police use DNA to solve early 201...

SLO police use DNA to solve early 2016 robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Cal Coast News

A man who allegedly tried to rob a San Luis Obispo liquor in early 2016 with a toy gun was arrested at his Grover Beach home on Wednesday after a DNA match enabled investigators to identify him. On Jan. 9, 2016, officers responded to a robbery in progress at Laurel Lane Liquor located at 1291 Laurel Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... Apr 28 public scandal 1
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
San Luis Police Abuses Apr 21 Gene 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Apr 18 Fearnot 89
News SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct Apr 17 Doolittle 2
SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases Apr 16 James P 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC