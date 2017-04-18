SLO police break up counterfeiting operation in Motel 6 parking lot
While scanning a Motel 6 parking lot, a San Luis Obispo police officer stumbled upon a man and woman flush with counterfeit cash and in the process of creating more money, according to SLOPD. It is unclear if the counterfeiting operation is connected to any of the several recent incidents in which suspects tried to spend fake money at local businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Sat
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Fri
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC