SLO may give $2,000 bonuses to 93 high-ranking employees

Although the city of San Luis Obispo is facing multi-million dollar shortfalls, city officials have put forth a plan to give a one-time payment of $2,000 to 93 management-level employees. The proposal will go up for a vote at Tuesday's SLO City Council meeting.

