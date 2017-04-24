SLO County's tax dollars supported Earth Day charlatans
During this past weekend in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Davis, Berkeley, and elsewhere across California's leftist archipelago we were again subjected to the annual day of indoctrination or ersatz pagan right of spring known has Earth Day. The event content, usually billed as a festival, provides exhibits by government agencies, not-for-profit environmental groups, and vendors of "green" products and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|Fri
|public scandal
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Apr 21
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC