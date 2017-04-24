SLO County's tax dollars supported Earth Day charlatans

During this past weekend in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Davis, Berkeley, and elsewhere across California's leftist archipelago we were again subjected to the annual day of indoctrination or ersatz pagan right of spring known has Earth Day. The event content, usually billed as a festival, provides exhibits by government agencies, not-for-profit environmental groups, and vendors of "green" products and services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.