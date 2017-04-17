SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
There are 2 comments on the Cal Coast News story from Friday Apr 14, titled SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct. In it, Cal Coast News reports that:
The California Attorney General's Office is seeking to revoke or suspend the license of San Luis Obispo County's medical examiner, Dr. Gary Walter. Walter stands accused of committed a crime that substantially impacts his ability to properly perform his job, according to an accusation filed on April 10. On March 9, 2016, Walter was involved in a hit and run while on his way to perform an autopsy.
#1 11 hrs ago
This is the same guy who has had many problems in all of his offices, Arizona, San Luis Obispo, Hawaii, he is on his way to a hearing with the Medical Board. He is nothing short of a hired Gun for whom ever pays him for what they (Sheriffs Office-District Attorney's Office")
When an M.E. contracted to so many locations and is $ paid to to find what it not there, this is your man, you pay him $$$$ he gives you what ever you want in bogus Autopsies.
So many people have been now freed due to his negligence and incompetence.
#2 4 hrs ago
This guy needs to be fired, disciplined, loose his license and all autopsies he has done be re-done and all his findings be now subject to suspicion. Especially in Alleged Murder, manslaughter etc..
His credibility has been questionable for years, cases he has done in Arizona, Hawaii and now San Luis Obispo, CA all bogus cases he has done for the D.A.'s office should be all overturned and a professional MD come on board.
I have seen him drunk as a skunk many times, shots of Grey Goose was one of his favorites in town,
for the elected Sheriff-Coroner Ian Parkinson has failed at his job as well as his hired M.E. the case needs to go to the Attorney Generals Office, as well as the FBI. He has lied and committed perjury for the last time i hope.
I'm aware to several of his cases that he failed in the results and toxicology reports, yet the DA Dow and Sheriff Parkinson use his B.S. findings to try and justify false prosecutions. Just like his crooked DDA Kelly Manderoin whom he said he will not discipline ? Read his reports on the last several cases from Denise Fox who was under the influence and got killed. While talking on her cell phone and release the full reprot to the public on that case and Holland's
