There are on the Cal Coast News story from Friday Apr 14, titled SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct. In it, Cal Coast News reports that:

The California Attorney General's Office is seeking to revoke or suspend the license of San Luis Obispo County's medical examiner, Dr. Gary Walter. Walter stands accused of committed a crime that substantially impacts his ability to properly perform his job, according to an accusation filed on April 10. On March 9, 2016, Walter was involved in a hit and run while on his way to perform an autopsy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cal Coast News.