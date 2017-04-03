SLO Council approves sanctuary city-style resolution
Led by Mayor Heidi Harmon, the city of San Luis Obispo has responded to a purported crackdown on illegal immigration by the Trump Administration with a resolution declaring all people, irrespective of immigration status, welcome in SLO and instructing city staff to not directly enforce federal immigration laws. However, city officials say the resolution does not run afoul of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that denies federal funding to sanctuary cities.
