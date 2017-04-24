Slain Doctor's Santa Barbara Herb Clinic Reopening Under New Owner
New owner Tram Pham said therapies and the pharmacy will remain unchanged as she treats many of the same clients as her predecessor, Dr. Weidong "Henry" Han. In March 2016, Han, his wife, Huijie "Jennie" Yu, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, were discovered dead in their home on the 4600 block of Greenhill Way, between Goleta and Santa Barbara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Apr 21
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC