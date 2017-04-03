Road accountability
In the first week in April, the California Legislature was supposed to vote on a transportation funding package that would generate $5.2 billion a year for the next 10 years. The proposed bill, known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 or Senate Bill 1 , would provide funding to the state, counties, and cities for road maintenance, traffic safety projects, transit, and bicycle and pedestrian projects.
