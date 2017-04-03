Report: Southern California Startups Focus More On M&A, Profit

A new report, issued by Silicon Valley Bank over the last week, has found that Southern California startups are far more focused on being acquired than on IPOs, and also on making profits, compared with most startups. The SoCal Startup Outlook compared the responses of entrepeneurs from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, versus the views of a total of nearly 950 entrepreneurs across the U.S., U.K., and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SocalTECH.com.