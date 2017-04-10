Repairing California's Water Infrastr...

Repairing California's Water Infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

The California Policy Center reports the infrastructure is currently designed to serve 20 million people in a state with a population of 40 million. When it comes to rebuilding water infrastructure, California will rely on California State University water management, engineering, agriculture and construction management experts to renovate aging dams, canals and aqueducts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Sun TattooedBaldBoy 39
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Sun Steve VD 2
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Apr 8 Sexualwissenschaft 78
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson Apr 6 Teresa 1
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) Apr 6 meth recovery not... 29
Did the cops ever get the drug dealer at Smart ... Apr 6 saw it coming 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC