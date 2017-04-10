Repairing California's Water Infrastructure
The California Policy Center reports the infrastructure is currently designed to serve 20 million people in a state with a population of 40 million. When it comes to rebuilding water infrastructure, California will rely on California State University water management, engineering, agriculture and construction management experts to renovate aging dams, canals and aqueducts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Sun
|Steve VD
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 8
|Sexualwissenschaft
|78
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|Apr 6
|Teresa
|1
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|29
|Did the cops ever get the drug dealer at Smart ...
|Apr 6
|saw it coming
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC