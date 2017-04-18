Phillips 66 won't appeal oil by rail ...

Phillips 66 won't appeal oil by rail decision, but fight's not over

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Phillips 66 won't appeal San Luis Obispo County's decision rejecting its oil-by-rail plan to the California Coastal Commission, but it will continue the fight in court, a company spokesman said Monday.

